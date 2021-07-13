DeltaChain Market Capitalization Reaches $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00224903 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001415 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.90 or 0.00823457 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DELTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.