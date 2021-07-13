Pizza Price Reaches $0.0472 on Major Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $2,983.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001383 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.32 or 0.01599713 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

