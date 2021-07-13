The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to post sales of $8.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.33 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $7.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $33.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.14 billion to $33.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $35.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.83 billion to $36.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.01. 39,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.