Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,021. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.71. 4,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,673. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $293.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

