Brokerages Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will post $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.22. Stryker posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 229.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $262.64. 20,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,579. The company has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.63. Stryker has a 52-week low of $176.56 and a 52-week high of $268.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

