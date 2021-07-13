DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 8,617 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Markel makes up approximately 3.0% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 1.63% of Markel worth $255,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $21.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,188.55. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,152. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $904.00 and a 12 month high of $1,268.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,208.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,098.40.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

