Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,530 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT remained flat at $$95.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 112,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,058. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

