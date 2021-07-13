Aristides Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 468.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 477.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. 3,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $537.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

