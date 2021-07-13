Aristides Capital LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after acquiring an additional 518,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Public Education by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after buying an additional 1,071,751 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 29.8% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after buying an additional 220,587 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 11.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 80,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 535,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

APEI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 1,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,447. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.53.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

