Aristides Capital LLC Invests $152,000 in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,062. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $188.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.13.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%. Analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CASI shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

