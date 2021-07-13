IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) is Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 3.3% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in IQVIA by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in IQVIA by 29.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,661. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.60 and a 12-month high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 117.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Argus increased their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.94.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
