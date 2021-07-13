IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) is Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 3.3% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in IQVIA by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in IQVIA by 29.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,661. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.60 and a 12-month high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 117.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Argus increased their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.94.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

