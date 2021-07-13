Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ALNY) Insider Sells 14,708 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ALNY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00.

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,153. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $180.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

