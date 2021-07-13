Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) EVP Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00.

Shares of NYSE TLS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. 16,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,896. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

