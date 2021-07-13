Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NYSE:HYMC) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 777,195 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NYSE:HYMC) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 777,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $2,720,182.50.
Shares of HYMC stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,195. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $16.17.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
See Also: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.