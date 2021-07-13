Collateral Pay Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Million (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $303,990.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 32% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00044127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00115377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00158602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,825.59 or 0.99810899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00955158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,924,946 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

