Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 733 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after acquiring an additional 272,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,586,000 after buying an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 679,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $204.83. 3,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,585. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.25. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $144.84 and a 52 week high of $204.71.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

