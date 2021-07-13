Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.10. 31,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,963. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $163.22 and a 1-year high of $239.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

