Alesco Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,469,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,493. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.42. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.