Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 507 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.24. 40,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,766. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

