Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.65. 315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,537. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

