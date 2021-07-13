Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) vs. SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Head to Head Survey

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SkillSoft and Marqeta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkillSoft N/A N/A -$72.46 million N/A N/A Marqeta $290.29 million 45.63 -$47.69 million N/A N/A

Marqeta has higher revenue and earnings than SkillSoft.

Profitability

This table compares SkillSoft and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkillSoft N/A -437.88% -3.13% Marqeta N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of SkillSoft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SkillSoft and Marqeta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkillSoft 0 1 2 0 2.67 Marqeta 0 3 5 0 2.63

SkillSoft presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.12%. Marqeta has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.10%. Given SkillSoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SkillSoft is more favorable than Marqeta.

Summary

Marqeta beats SkillSoft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. It provides comprehensive suite of content, including library of authorized technology and developer curricula, and multiple learning modalities that dramatically increase learner engagement and retention. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions. The company incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

