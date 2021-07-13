Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,138 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after acquiring an additional 92,788 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.54.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $563.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,658. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.24, a PEG ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.84 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

