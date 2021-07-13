Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $14.71 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 3.5% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after buying an additional 394,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after buying an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,333,280. The stock has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.26 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

