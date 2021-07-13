Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,868 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.2% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.07. The company had a trading volume of 64,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,601. The company has a market capitalization of $445.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.70.

