Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Armistice Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 2.2% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $94,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.44. 110,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,009,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.97.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

