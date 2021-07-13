Analysts Anticipate SunPower Co. (NYSE:SPWR) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SunPower Co. (NYSE:SPWR) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). SunPower reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SunPower.

Shares of SPWR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 66,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,126. SunPower has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

