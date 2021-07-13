Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 477 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.1% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $439.46. 255,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,195. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.46. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $313.24 and a 52-week high of $439.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.