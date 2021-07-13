Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Cut by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,614. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

