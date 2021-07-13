Css LLC Il Invests $3.80 Million in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,449,000 after buying an additional 169,533 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 41.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 112,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,635. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.97.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,691.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $163,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,929.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,897 shares of company stock worth $11,192,474 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

