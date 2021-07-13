Css LLC Il Takes $3.04 Million Position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 304,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at $4,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at $1,491,000.

OTCMKTS:HLAHU remained flat at $$10.02 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

