Css LLC Il Invests $2.45 Million in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 247,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Css LLC Il owned about 0.43% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $14,850,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $10,890,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,900,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $9,524,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $9,281,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VAQC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,943. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

