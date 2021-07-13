3,465,000 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Purchased by 40 North Management LLC

40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,465,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,716,000. Altice USA comprises about 3.1% of 40 North Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,608,832 shares of company stock worth $96,576,915. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATUS stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 43,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,450. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

