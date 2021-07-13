Css LLC Il Acquires New Shares in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,284,926.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock remained flat at $$165.21 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,472. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $175.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.