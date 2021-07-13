Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) Shares Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lifted its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,138 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FPAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 17,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,543. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

