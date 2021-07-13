Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO) COO Maria Martinez Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO) COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00.

Maria Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSCO traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,348,426. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

