Performant Financial Co. (NYSE:PFMT) Major Shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc Sells 1,139,824 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NYSE:PFMT) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 1,139,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $2,895,152.96. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pcp Managers Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 141,099 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $465,626.70.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $399,753.64.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 319,973 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $1,183,900.10.

Shares of PFMT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 103,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,444. Performant Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

