NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 243,501 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 243,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.83 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

