Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 793 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,200.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,272.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

