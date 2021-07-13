David E. Shaw Sells 141,072 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 141,072 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $10,615,668.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SDGR traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.72. 7,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,561. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

