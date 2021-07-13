Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) Stake Boosted by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lifted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,884 shares during the period. Colfax comprises about 2.6% of Css LLC Il’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Colfax were worth $62,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Colfax by 9.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 303,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 27.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 775,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,953,000 after purchasing an additional 167,251 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 12.7% in the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 688,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,114,000 after purchasing an additional 77,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

CFXA traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.80. 37,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.90. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $114.71 and a 1 year high of $205.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

