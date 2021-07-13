Css LLC Il Takes $5.10 Million Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 511,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.91% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Shares of KVSC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. 1,104,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,006. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.