419,725 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 419,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $2,112,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $12,450,000.

GSEVU traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 8,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,921. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

