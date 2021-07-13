Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,468,000 after purchasing an additional 85,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total transaction of $91,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,574,250.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,929,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.17.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.59. 4,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 2.61. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

