Lumbard & Kellner LLC Invests $3.27 Million in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 276,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Starboard Value Acquisition by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Starboard Value Acquisition by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $739,000.

OTCMKTS:SVACU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,652. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

