CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,218 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.4% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $985,325,000 after buying an additional 508,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,963. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

