Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Okta posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,582 shares of company stock valued at $30,748,292. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Okta by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Okta by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Okta by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Okta by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $250.21. The company had a trading volume of 40,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,043. Okta has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.12 and a beta of 0.98.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

