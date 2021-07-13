Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in McKesson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.24. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

