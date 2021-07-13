Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 950 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $8,857,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 41,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,318. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

