Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211,818 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after acquiring an additional 112,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after acquiring an additional 757,062 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.28. 6,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,481. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.10.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

