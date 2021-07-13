Ararat Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Ararat Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,554 shares during the period. Malibu Boats accounts for approximately 6.0% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ararat Capital Management LP owned about 0.67% of Malibu Boats worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $4,490,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.21. 3,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,857. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

